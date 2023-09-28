KRCS: Kuwait Aid To Morocco Extension Of Its Humanitarian Duty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mustapha Al-Marini

MARRAKESH, Morocco, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) said on Thursday that its current mission in Morocco, to aid those affected by the recent devastating earthquake, was an extension of Kuwait's long history in providing relief aid and part of its humanitarian duty.

Speaking to KUNA on this issue, Deputy KRCS chairman Anwar Al-Hasawi said that the society was willing to extend its humanitarian arms further to reach more people affected by natural disaster or misfortune around the world.

KRCS, established in 1966, had reached more than 100 countries in its efforts to spread its humanitarian mission, affirmed Al-Haswai who indicated that the society was cooperating with other regional and international humanitarian entities to bring hope to people far and wide.

He went on to say that the KRCS had encouraged Kuwaiti society to partake in its humanitarian efforts, noting that it also had become through relentless efforts, one of the most known humanitarian entities in the world.

The Kuwaiti leadership and people had continued to support the KRCS efforts to help those who are in need around the globe, affirmed Al-Haswai, thanking those who had contributed to the success of the society's mission in every humanitarian endeavor.

Yesterday, Al-Hasawi had supervised the delivery of the first batch of humanitarian aid to Morocco in coordination with the Moroccan Red Crescent Society (MRCS) and local authorities.

The relief aid consists of medical supplies and other necessities.