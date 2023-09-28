Iraq Inaugurates New Oil Tanker

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Minister of Oil Hayyan Abdulghani inaugurated on Thursday a new oil tanker "Sumar" of a 200,000 barrels capacity.
The ministry of oil quoted, in a statement, the minister as saying during the inauguration ceremony held in Khor Al-Zubair port in Basra governorate, that Iraq would establish a fleet of tankers to increase the capacity of exporting crude oil and derivatives.
It indicated that "Sumar" was made by a Norwegian company and that another one would be also built by the same company.
The Iraqi Oil Tankers Company has a number of tankers including large ones, each with a cargo capacity of 10,000 tons -- They are "Baghdad," "Shatt Al-Arab," "Dajlah," and "Al-Furat." (end)
