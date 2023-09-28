Kuwait Beat Qatar In Asian Cricket Competition Qualifying For World Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's team defeated Qatar 124-123 on Thursday in the ICC Men's T20 Asia Qualifiers in Doha, as part of the qualifications for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup due in the US.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, the team's head Mahmoud Abdullah said Kuwaiti players managed to win the game against Qatar after making great efforts, expressing his satisfaction about the players' performance.

He noted that the winner of the first position will cruise into the second qualifications to be held in Nepal.

The team, which will win the highest points, will qualify for the next qualifications, he elaborated.

The competition, which includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Maldives, kicked off Thursday in Doha and will last until October 5. (end)

sss.hm







MENAFN28092023000071011013ID1107157939