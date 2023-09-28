Ovulation Test Market Is Stands At A US$ 2.51 Billion In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) By the end of 2033, it is estimated that the market for ovulation test kits will be worth US$3.76 billion. The need for ovulation testing kits is being driven by the rising prevalence of reproductive diseases like PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) and low fertility rates.

The majority of nations are embracing digital fertility testing methods and technical breakthroughs. Ovulation testing's increasing popularity and the availability of numerous cutting-edge, high-precision technologies encourage market expansion. Additionally, there are attractive opportunities due to the growing demand to avoid unwanted pregnancies. Business potential is amplified by the rising gynecological practices and the growing female population of reproductive age.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global ovulation test market reached US$ 2.41 billion in 2022.

The United States market was estimated at US$ 648 million in 2022.

Worldwide sales of ovulation test kits are valued at US$ 2.51 billion in 2023.

The global market is set to reach US$ 3.76 billion by 2033-end.

Demand for ovulation tests is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Based on type, demand for urine-based ovulation test kits is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 4.4% and reach a market value of US$ 2.21 billion by 2033.

Sales of ovulation test kits in China are forecasted to increase at 6.9% CAGR and reach US$ 677 million by 2033.

Demand for ovulation test kits in Germany is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 2.8% through 2033. The market in Japan is projected to advance at 2.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Home Care Settings Emerging as Prominent End Use of Ovulation Test Kits

Home care settings are anticipated to contribute a notable portion of the global market revenue in the next decade. An evident change in patient attitudes towards self-monitoring specific medical conditions, combined with the wide availability of home test equipment, is creating opportunities for ovulation test kit suppliers in home care settings.

Key Market Players



Accuquik Test Kits,

Fairhaven Health LLC,

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.,

Fertility Focus Limited,

HiLin Life Products, Inc.,

Geratherm Medical AG,

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. (NLL),

SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Prestige Brands Holdings.

Ovulation test kit producers are coming up with a variety of ways to achieve their objectives, including new developments, assuring product quality control, managing supply chain systems, and others. Players in the market are investing in new product launches, which are predicted to help them improve their position.

bioMérieux, in June 2021, announced its distribution of some particular diagnostics in Europe. The product, REVEAL Rapid AST system, is predicted to strengthen its position in rapid testing kits.

Segmentation of Ovulation Test Industry Research Report



By Type:



Urine-based

Saliva-based

By End User:



Hospitals



Home Care Settings

Clinics

By Region:



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

