DNA Data Storage Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 179.4 Million In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to a newly released Fact.MR analysis, the DNA Data Storage Market revenue was expected to be US$ 105 million in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 69.8% from 2023 to 2033. Revenue from DNA Data Storage is anticipated to amount to US$35.8 billion by the end of 2033. Revenue from DNA Data Storage in the biotechnology sector is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 69.1% between 2023 and 2033.

Rise in the adoption of IoT around the world and rapid developments in DNA Data Storage Market to expand the DNA Data Storage market

The growing amount of digital data is one of the most important factors influencing the DNA data storage market. Traditional data storage options have limited capacity and scalability, making it challenging to manage ever-increasing data volumes. DNA data storage is a potential substitute because of its high data density and compact size. Since DNA can store enormous amounts of data in a small amount of physical space, it is an enticing alternative to current storage technologies, which are unable to keep up with the exponential growth of digital data.

DNA offers outstanding features for data durability. The long-term storage of information is made possible by the fact that DNA molecules can be stable for thousands of years under the appropriate conditions. This endurance component is crucial for applications like historical records, scientific research, and cultural heritage that need storing and maintaining data for protracted periods of time.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is creating massive amounts of sensor data, and DNA data storage has the potential to be a creative and effective method of handling it. Scaling issues plague traditional storage techniques in Internet of Things applications. Compactness, high-density storage, and long-term data preservation are all possible with DNA data storage.

The key players in the market include:-



Twist Bioscience Corporation,

Catalog Technologies,

Molecular Assemblies Inc.,

DNA Script,

Genomic Storage Solutions,

Evonetix,

Storing Digitally,

Zymo Research Corporation,

Illumina, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Competitive Analysis:

The market players are investing heavily in expanding their presence in various segments around the world. The companies are also focusing on collaborations to augment their market positions.

A few of the recent developments in the DNA Data Storage Market are:

In November 2020 – Twist Bioscience Corporation, Illumina, Inc., and Western Digital entered into an alliance with Microsoft to enhance the area of DNA data storage. These companies will be collaborating with other organizations to develop a roadmap for assisting the industry in achieving interoperability between solutions and laying the groundwork for a cost-effective commercial archival storage ecosystem to support the growth of digital data.

Segmentation of the DNA Data Storage Market Report



By Technology:



Sequencing by Synthesis



Ion Semiconductor Sequencing



Chain Termination Sequencing



Sequencing by Ligation

Nanopore Sequencing

By Deployment:



Cloud

On-Premise

By End Use:



Pharmaceutical



Hospitals and Clinics



Academic and Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

