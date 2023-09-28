Biofuel Market Worth $225.9 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the Biofuel Market

during the forecast period. The European region comprises major economies such as France, UK, Germany, and Poland. The Biofuel Market in Europe is primarily fueled by the three main types of biofuels, namely ethanol, biodiesel, and renewable diesel. Europe has actively fostered the use of biofuel through various policies and initiatives. The European Union (EU) has established targets for member states to enhance the utilization of renewable energy in transportation, including biofuels like biofuel. The Renewable Energy Directive (RED) and its subsequent revisions have played a pivotal role in shaping biofuel production and consumption in Europe.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Biofuel Companies are ADM (US), Chevron (US), Valero (US), Neste (Finland), and Cargill, Incorporated (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, investments, and expansions.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:



Recent Developments

·

In May 2023, Neste and ITOCHU entered into a licencing agreement that will allow ITOCHU to become the official distributor of Neste MY Renewable Diesel in Japan.

·

In February 2023, Neste opened an Innovation Centre in Singapore to improve its worldwide innovation and R&D capabilities. Asia has been an important market for Neste, and the new center will help the company's growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

·

In June 2022, Cargill established its first state-of-the-art advanced biodiesel plant in Ghent, Belgium. This facility turns waste oils and residues into renewable fuel. The advanced biodiesel generated at the facility will be used in the maritime and trucking industries, allowing clients to reduce their carbon footprint connected with maritime and road transport activities.

·

In March 2022, Chevron Renewable Energy Group launched its line of branded fuel solutions, EnDura Fuels, the line which produced many types of renewable fuel including InfinD, PuriD which is next-generation biodiesel, UltraClean BlenDVelociD, and beyond. These products help aviation, marine, trucking, rail, and other industries reach sustainability targets by using cleaner-burning and lower-emission fuels.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Biomass Power Generation Market

- Global Forecast to 2028

Biorefinery Market

- Global Forecast to 2028

Biomass Gasification Market

- Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarketsTM:

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit

or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn

and Facebook .



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight:





Visit Our Website:

Content Source:



Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets