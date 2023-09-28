Live IP Broadcast Equipment Market Worth $3.25 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transmitters and gap fillers are two essential components of live IP broadcast equipment. Transmitters are responsible for sending live video and audio signals over the IP network, while gap fillers are used to fill in any gaps in the signal that might occur due to network congestion or other issues. Transmitters are available in a variety of forms, including base stations, satellite uplinks, and microwave links. Base stations are the most common type of transmitter and are used to send signals over short distances, such as within a stadium or arena. Gap fillers are also available in various forms, including optical fiber amplifiers, microwave repeaters, and satellite transponders. Optical fiber amplifiers amplify the signal over long distances of optical fiber. The application of transmitters and gap fillers in the live IP broadcast equipment market is expected to grow in the coming years. This is due to the increasing demand for live IP broadcasting and the development of new technologies that are making transmitting live video and audio easier and more cost-effective over IP networks. All such factors contribute to the live IP broadcast equipment market growth. Live IP Broadcast Equipment Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.08 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $3.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2022–2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners. The factors driving the growth of the live IP broadcast equipment market include increasing initiatives by content providers for live streaming and immense popularity among audiences.

Global Live IP Broadcast Equipment Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in $1.08 billion in 2022 Market Size Value by $3.25 billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Product Type, and Application Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Global Live IP Broadcast Equipment Market: Segmental Overview



Based on Product Type, the live IP broadcast equipment market is segmented into:



Routers and Switches

Transmitter and Gap fillers

Encoders and Converter

Video servers

Antennas

Amplifiers

Modulators and Repeaters Others





The routers and switches segment held the largest share in the live IP broadcast equipment market in 2022, accounting for 29.7%, and is expected to account for 33.8% by 2030.





Based on Application, the live IP broadcast equipment market is segmented into:



Broadcast Production Centers

Broadcast Stadiums Outside Broadcast Vans





The broadcast production centers segment held the largest share in the live IP broadcast equipment market in 2022, accounting for 46.4%, and is expected to account for 49.8% by 2030.





Live streaming is time-sensitive, needing an encoder capable of processing the video feed in real time. An encoder converts the raw video format to a digital platform. A live video streaming encoder is a tool that converts video content into a different format. The purpose of encoding a video is to create a digital copy of a video that can be transmitted over the Internet. There are two kinds of encoders-video hardware encoders and HD live-streaming encoders. Most professional broadcasters use video hardware encoders, whereas beginner to mid-experienced broadcasters use HD live streaming encoders, which come with a high price point. Although hardware and software encoders are slightly different, they function similarly. They both convert RAW video files into digital files, enabling streaming video content online. However, the difference is reflected in the pricing. Hardware HD live streaming encoders can cost up to US$ 600–1,000. Encoder software is often less than US$ 100 and can be found by some providers for free. The price for HD video live-streaming encoders varies based on the professional level of the encoder. A few major live streaming encoder software and hardware solutions are Wirecast, Open Broadcaster Studio (OBS), VidBlasterX, and LiveU Solo.





Live IP Broadcast Equipment Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Belden Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Evertz; EVS Broadcast Equipment; Sony Corporation; Harmonic Inc.; Grass Valley; Ross Video LTD; and AJA Video Systems, Inc are a few of the key companies operating in the global live IP broadcast equipment market. The market leaders in the global live IP broadcast equipment market focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

Broadcasting has traditionally required an enormous investment in equipment and resources, including recorders and cameras, editing, broadcasting solutions, playback and recording equipment, infrastructure, and a large workforce to supervise the complete process. With the rapid shift of viewers from television to a digital world, remaining competitive in broadcast media is challenging but essential for long-term viability. Broadcasters must be provided with tools to promote UHD/HDR content more efficiently across several platforms. Over the past few years, live streaming existed across numerous consumer platforms. For instance, the fitness industry is emerging as a prominent live-streaming user. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced quarantines in 2020. For instance, as per the study by Mindbody, live-streamed workouts were accessed by only 7% of consumers in 2019. In April 2021, 85% of consumers reported live-streaming a fitness class each week. Live broadcasts can also improve and grow direct engagement with customers and community-based partnerships, propelling the live IP broadcast equipment market growth.





Global Live IP Broadcast Equipment Market - Key Industry Dynamics:



Drivers



Advancements in IP Technology

Growth in Media and Entertainment Industry Surge in Live Gaming and Sports Broadcasting





Restraints

Government-Imposed Rules and Regulations





Opportunities



Growth in 5G Infrastructure and Increasing Adoption of Smart Devices Technological Advancement and Increasing Demand for Live-Streaming Channels





Future Trends

Increasing Demand for Live Streaming from Numerous Industries





Recent Developments:

In 2023, multi-site playout systemization across on-prem and cloud was significantly promoted with the launch of Imagine Communications' Aviator OrchestratorTM platform. The platform has combined capabilities for managing and maintaining redundant channel configurations, keeping multiple linear playout systems in sync, and managing the signal flow of live sources.





