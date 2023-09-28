Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

28 September 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 October 2023

Effective from 1 October 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009520447, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2023: 4.4550% pa

DK0009520520, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2023: 4.4550% pa

DK0009526808, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2023: 4.9270% pa

DK0009531808, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 October 2023: 4.9270% pa

DK0009531998, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2023: 4.9270% pa

DK0009532103, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2023: 3.8745% pa

DK0009536609, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 October 2023: 4.3150% pa

DK0009538654, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 October 2023: 4.2550% pa

DK0009538738, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2023: 4.9270% pa

DK0009542920, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2023: 4.7470% pa

DK0009544033, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 October 2023: 4.1645% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

