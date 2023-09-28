Director Declaration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For Immediate Release: 28 Sep 20 2 3
WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the“Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to September 2023.
Announcement Date: 28-Sep-23
Ex-Date: 05-Oct-23
Record Date: 06-Oct-23
Payment Date: 20-Oct-23
| Sub-Fund/Share Class
| ISIN
| Currency
| Amount per Share
| WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF
| IE00BQZJBQ63
| USD
| 0.1747
| WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
| IE00BZ56RD98
| USD
| 0.1123
| WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD
| IE00BJFN5P63
| USD
| 0.6658
|
|
|
Enquiries to:
State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684
