Director Declaration


9/28/2023 6:31:32 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For Immediate Release: 28 Sep 20 2 3

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the“Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to September 2023.

Announcement Date: 28-Sep-23
Ex-Date: 05-Oct-23
Record Date: 06-Oct-23
Payment Date: 20-Oct-23

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBQ63 USD 0.1747
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RD98 USD 0.1123
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD IE00BJFN5P63 USD 0.6658

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684




MENAFN28092023004107003653ID1107157832

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search