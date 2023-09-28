APETDOLA Is Setting A New Benchmark In The Pet Care Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Apetdola CEOHONG KONG, CN, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- APETDOLA is pleased to reveal that its recently launched Wireless Cat Water Fountain has made a stunning debut on Amazon. As a result of this product's extraordinary features and superior performance, it has already received the prestigious Amazon's Choice badge.This stainless steel pet water fountain comes with a wireless design, allowing pet parents to place it in the kitchen, balcony, bedroom, or anywhere else. With no plugs or wires, it is extremely safe for pets as well as pet handlers. The fountain works on a 4000mAh battery that lasts up to 60-90 days. Therefore, pets using this fountain will never run out of water, even while travelling or during a power outage.Another useful feature of this pet fountain is its smart sensor modes that fit various demands. As soon as the sensor senses the pet within 4-6 ft/120°, it releases a flow for 15 seconds. The product is easy to use, and just one button allows users to switch between the sensor mode, timing mode, continuous mode. It has a capacity of 4 liters, which provides 15 days' stock for a dog or two cats. There is a clear water level window in front that shows when the water level is getting low.Water quality is never a concern with this pet fountain because it is equipped with a 6-layer vertical filtration system made of filter sponge, KDF, ion exchange resin, quartz sand, coconut activated charcoal and cotton. This allows pets to consume oxygen-enriched and better-tasting water without any hair, dirt, or sediment. Pet owners also prefer using this product because it is made of 304 food-grade stainless steel, dishwasher safe, and very easy to clean.APETDOLA operates with a vision to help pets live their best life by designing safe, functional, and eco-friendly products, leveraging the latest technology. The company conducts detailed research on natural behavior and habits of pets before manufacturing their products.Many Amazon shoppers have already used APETDOLA Cordless Cat Water Fountain with great results, and have recommended it strongly in their Amazon reviews.To find out more, please visit APETDOLA Battery Operated Cat Water FountainFlash Sale: September 25, 2023-October 2, 2023APETDOLA give back to customers, providing code APDNEW10 for support.

