1 Killed, 162 Injured In Powerful Blast In Uzbekistan's Capital

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A powerful explosion occurred on Thursday near Tashkent's airport, resulting in one dead and causing injuries to 162 individuals. This explosion occurred at a warehouse and led to a fire and windows shattering in nearby apartment buildings, authorities in Uzbekistan said.

As confirmed by the health ministry, a teenage boy tragically lost his life when a window frame fell on him. Additionally, 24 individuals were hospitalized, but their lives were not in immediate danger. Furthermore, 138 people received treatment for various injuries, according to Reuters.

The international airport in the capital reported that flights were running as usual. Social media footage and photos showed flames and a significant smoke cloud rising from the warehouse, although the exact cause of the explosion remained unclear.

Meanwhile, the sound of this explosion was so terrifying that it instilled fear and panic among the city's residents.

The emergency ministry established a dedicated laboratory at the incident site to thoroughly investigate the explosion.

The Telegram messaging app message stated that due to the prompt response of emergency ministry personnel, the fire's spread was being contained, and the situation was now entirely under control, as reported by Reuters.

According to a social media post by Uzbek outlet Daryo, 16 fire and rescue teams were dispatched to combat the fire at a warehouse in the Sergeli district near the airport in the city.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram