CEIC launches global markets economic data sets on Snowflake Marketplace

- Kieran KennedyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- CEIC has announced that it has partnered with Snowflake to make its leading macroeconomic databases available via Snowflake Marketplace.The agreement means that joint customers get seamless access to CEIC's deep repository of developed and emerging market economic data, providing immediate insight into trends and developments that impact their investment, strategic and risk decisions.Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies to find, try, and buy the data and applications needed to innovate for their business. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialisation of data and applications, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud.“Our aim is always to offer our clients access to our data in new ways that allow them to generate fast and accurate insights for global markets.” said Chris Pearce, Managing Director of CEIC.“We are excited that CEIC customers can now leverage Snowflake's environment to make the most of our data and gain fresh perspective.”In an era of rapid economic change, geopolitical developments and supply chain evolution, nobody is better placed than CEIC to support investment and business decisions. As well as traditional economic data, CEIC incorporates alternative and high frequency data sets that offer fresh and immediate insight on markets. For over 30 years, CEIC has curated the highest quality data for our clients, helping them to generate insight into current trends and future developments. Economists, investment professionals and data scientists all over the world have come to rely on CEIC's expertise in delivering reliable global and emerging market macroeconomic data.“The launch of CEIC's data on the Snowflake Marketplace will enable our customers to seamlessly access valuable insights across the key developed and emerging markets we serve” said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace.“We are excited to launch this partnership with CEIC and further develop the breadth of high-quality content customers can leverage on The Data Cloud.”The Snowflake Marketplace optimizes the data discovery, access and purchasing process by providing data science, business intelligence and analytics professionals with seamless access to live, instantly searchable data. Leveraging the secure data sharing technology of the Snowflake platform eliminates the need for expensive and cumbersome data pipelines and data integration to access data. This saves customers time and gives them instant access to the most up-to-date data available.

