County Of Santa Rosa, FL, Expands Opengov Partnership To Include Budgeting And Procurement Tools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In its search for new software, the County wanted solutions that could enhance transparency, reduce manual steps, and guarantee real-time budget development.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Seeking new tools that would allow it to effectively track and communicate CIP initiatives and that would integrate with its Chart of Accounts (COA), the County of Santa Rosa, FL, began researching possible solutions. The County decided to expand its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in cloud software for our nation's counties.A popular tourist destination, the County of Santa Rosa has been working hard to modernize its operations. In its search for new budgeting and procurement tools, the County wanted platforms that could enhance transparency, reduce manual steps, and guarantee real-time budget development. Both OpenGov Budgeting & Planning and OpenGov Procurement won out, meeting the County's needs for a more streamlined and integrated system.With the adoption of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the County will soon realize the benefits of ease of reporting and a customizable budget book, aligning with the County's focus on making its operations more efficient and seamless. And with the adoption of OpenGov Procurement, the County will now have a system that works with its COA, allowing it to save time by reducing manual steps. Further, the County will now be able to integrate real-time budget development and easy reporting across both budgeting and procurement with the launch of the two systems.The County of Santa Rosa joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing

OpenGov

email us here