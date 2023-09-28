Stress Relief Supplements Market Is Worth Of US$ 530 Million In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) By the end of 2033, the market for stress relief supplements is anticipated to have grown at a CAGR of 6%, reaching a value of US$ 950 million.

Challenges in daily life set off our bodies' natural stress response. Since stress has a direct impact on our mental health, effective stress management is essential. Stress can be efficiently reduced and managed by using self-care techniques, however there are some circumstances where supplements are required. These products offer a focused dietary strategy to reduce stress.

Customers are helped in choosing the best product format and kind by a variety of information sources that highlight both the benefits and drawbacks of stress-relieving supplements. Additionally, the rising stress levels among young and older generations brought on by changes in lifestyle have raised demand for supplements that reduce stress. Throughout the anticipated term, it is expected that this trend will continue.

Global worries about stress management are growing, which is impacting healthcare efficacy, decreasing workday productivity, and ultimately lowering organisational profits. The market for sleep aids and supplements for stress reduction is expanding quickly in the healthcare industry.

Stress is significantly exacerbated by lack of sleep. Globally, more people are becoming aware of the possible risks associated with traditional stress-reduction drugs, which is driving rising demand for natural stress-reduction products like ashwagandha.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global stress relief supplements market is valued at US$ 530 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for stress relief supplements is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is estimated to touch US$ 950 million by the end of 2033. Ashwagandha dominates the market in terms of share as it enjoys extensive application in ayurvedic treatments.

Market Competition

The market for stress relief supplements is characterized by a dynamic and competitive landscape due to the increasing interest in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The competitive landscape within the stress relief supplements market is evolving rapidly as more individuals seek effective solutions for managing stress and improving their mental well-being.

In September 2021, Nutraceutical companies such as New Zealand's GO Healthy and Spanish saffron ingredient supplier Pharmactive noted an increased adoption of sleep aids and stress-relief supplements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled



Virtue Vitamins LIC

The Himalaya Drug Company

Ricola

Nutraceutical International Corporation

Cureveda

NaturesPlus

Pharmalinea Ltd. ADM

Competitive Dynamics

The global stress relief supplements market exhibits a competitive landscape with a degree of consolidation, primarily shaped by the presence of well-established, large-scale enterprises that wield substantial market influence. This industry's dynamics encompass a harmonious interplay of competition and collaboration, as leading players strive for market prominence while concurrently exploring avenues for innovation and the expansion of product applications.

An illustrative instance of this dynamic is seen in the actions of ASX-listed MGC Pharma in December 2020. The company initiated discussions with nations in South East Asia, contemplating the introduction of its scientifically substantiated oral supplement, trademarked as ArtemiC, into the market for potential commercial use among COVID-19 patients. This strategic move highlights the industry's commitment to innovative solutions and collaborative efforts in addressing evolving health challenges.

Key Segments of Stress Relief Supplements Industry Research



By Source :



Ashwagandha



Chamomile



Lavender



Melatonin



Rhodiola

L-theanine

By Form :



Capsules & Tablets



Oil

Powder

By Category :



Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel :



Store-based [Supermarkets, Specialty Stores]

Non-store-based

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global stress relief supplements market with historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on source (ashwagandha, chamomile, lavender, melatonin, Rhodiola, l-theanine), form (capsules & tablets, oil, powder), category (organic, conventional), and distribution channel (store-based [supermarkets, specialty stores], non-store-based), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

