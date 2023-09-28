Azerbaijan Initiates Criminal Case Against Ruben Vardanyan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State Security Service of Azerbaijan (SSS) initiated a
criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, Azernews reports.
SSS noted that a preliminary investigation is underway by the
State Security Service (SSS) regarding the numerous terrorist
crimes committed by the illegal Armenian armed formations operating
in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where the Russian
peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, said the press
service of Azerbaijan's State Security Service.
Based on the collected evidence, reasonable suspicions have
arisen that Ruben Karleni Vardanyan, born in 1968, currently a
citizen of the Republic of Armenia, committed the criminal acts
under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation
in an armed formations or groups, which are not provided by the
legislation) and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of the
Azerbaijan Republic) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Ruben Vardanyan was detained on September 27, 2023, for the
illegal acts he committed, brought to criminal responsibility, and
sentenced to pre-trial detention by the court order.
Currently, investigative and operational measures on the
criminal case are underway.
