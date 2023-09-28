Azerbaijan To Celebrate Famous Academician's 100Th Anniversary - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding
the 100th anniversary of academician Ziya Bunyadov, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN28092023000187011040ID1107157718
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.