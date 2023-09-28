Multichoice Celebrates African Finalists In The Earthshot Prize

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The Earthshot Prize has announced the 15 Finalists for this year's Prize at the second Earthshot Innovation Summit

( ),

an event held alongside the UN General Assembly, in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, to celebrate and champion innovators focused on solving our most pressing global climate challenges.

Out of over 1,100 nominations, the 15 Finalists for The Earthshot Prize stood out following a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a panel of scientific, academic, and subject-matter experts. Each of these Finalists stands a chance to win one of the five £1 million prizes designed to propel their initiatives towards greater impact. The unveiling of the five Winners will take place at the third annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony scheduled later this year in Singapore.

Furthermore, all the Finalists will benefit from invaluable mentorship, resources, and technical support through The Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme. This program will also provide them with access to a robust network of influential businesses, investors, and climate experts.

The Earthshot Prize revolves around five transformative 'Earthshots,' each embodying simple yet ambitious goals that represent the world we aspire to build for future generations.

In the spirit of celebrating African innovation, we are proud to highlight two remarkable finalists from the continent: Freetown the Tree Town representing Sierra Leone and ABALOBI from South Africa.

These African finalists come after Mukuru Clean Stoves, a start-up providing cleaner-burning stoves to women in Kenya to reduce unhealthy indoor pollution and provide a safer way to cook, won the coveted environmental prize during the inspirational awards ceremony hosted in Boston last year.

Freetown the Tree Town is a visionary initiative aimed at reforesting landscapes, restoring the degraded coastline of Freetown, and creating sustainable green jobs. The project meticulously tracks newly planted trees, assigning them to local tree guardians, and publicly documenting their growth, resulting in an impressively high survival rate for newly planted trees.

ABALOBI, on the other hand, is a community-centric mobile application supporting small-scale fishers in their quest for sustainable fishing practices while preventing the overfishing of at-risk species. It also enhances boat and fisher safety by providing real-time weather warnings and tracking capabilities. The initiative has already expanded its reach beyond South Africa, directly benefiting over 1,600 fishers with a substantial increase in revenue due to better access to profitable markets for sustainable species.

"We are immensely proud to see African innovation shining on the global stage through the Earthshot Prize. At MultiChoice, as a proudly African organization, we believe in the power of homegrown solutions to address the world's most pressing challenges. These African finalists exemplify that spirit, and we salute their remarkable efforts in safeguarding our planet for future generations,” says Keabetswe Modimoeng, Group Executive at MultiChoice Group.

By participating in this prestigious prize, African innovators gain a platform to showcase their solutions, inspire corporate entities to join the fight against climate change, and urge governments to prioritize climate action on their national agendas.

In addition to the chance to win the £1 million prize, all Finalists will receive tailored support and resources from The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance Members, an unprecedented network of private sector businesses worldwide dedicated to scaling innovative climate and environmental solutions to maximize their impact.

The five Winners will be carefully selected by The Earthshot Prize Council, a diverse team of influential individuals committed to leveraging their platforms to champion inspiring leadership and elevate urgent efforts to restore and regenerate our planet.

The Earthshot Prize is a truly global initiative, bringing together a diverse coalition of nominators from over 200 individuals and organizations worldwide. It encompasses a distinguished Expert Advisory Panel and The Earthshot Prize Council, comprising influential figures who wholeheartedly support positive environmental action.

The fifteen Finalists have earned their place through rigorous assessment and their potential to make a game-changing impact on a global scale, all while contributing positively to people, communities, and the natural world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of MultiChoice Group.

MultiChoice Group Contact Details:

Litlhare Moteetee

Corporate Communications

Tel: +27 11

289 3312



Follow The Earthshot Prize on:



Instagram:



Twitter:



LinkedIn:



Facebook:



YouTube:



TikTok:



About MultiChoice Group:

MultiChoice Group (MCG), which was listed in the Main Board of the JSE on 27 February 2019, is one of the fastest-growing video entertainment providers globally, delivering entertainment products and services to 23.5m households across 50 countries on the African continent. Its track record of more than 30 years is reflective of a commitment to providing audiences with only the best local, sports and international content.

MCG's strong partnerships with distributors, installers, and telecommunication companies, along with its well-established payment solutions, competitive pricing and choice of viewership packages continue to secure its place in the global market, while also providing solutions unique to the African market.

Its direct-to-home (DTH), digital terrestrial television (DTT) and over-the-top (OTT) solutions enable the business to stay relevant and aligned to changing consumer habits while capturing new markets.

Content is at the very core of the business. MCG aims to deliver quality content anywhere, anytime and on any device through a comprehensive video entertainment offering at different price points. As pioneers in African video entertainment, MCG plays an important role in making information and entertainment easily accessible to Africans.

MCG aims to secure content rights in a manner that is cost-effective and reflective of the diversity of its audiences. Its substantial portfolio includes award-winning local content (a key differentiator in its service offering), a leading sport offering (including production capabilities) and access to international content, which is all shared on the group's platforms: DStv, GOtv, Showmax, M-Net and SuperSport.

MCG has superior technology capability through the security solutions that Irdeto, its technology company, brings to the group. These solutions enable MultiChoice to protect its investment, create new offerings and combat cybercrime. With 50 years' expertise in software security, Irdeto's software security solutions and cyber services protect over 5bn devices and applications for some of the world's best brands.

About The Earthshot Prize:

Founded by Prince William and incubated in The Royal Foundation in 2020 for a year before becoming an independent platform/organization, The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental prize and platform designed to discover, accelerate and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot, which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon, The Earthshot Prize aims to catalyze an Earthshot challenge to urgently encourage and scale innovative solutions that can help put the world firmly on a trajectory towards a stable climate, where communities, oceans and biodiversity thrive in harmony by 2030. The five challenges are: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix Our Climate.

The Prize aims to turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism by championing inspiring leadership and helping to scale incredible cutting-edge solutions. It will discover 50 winners over 10 years with the power to repair the planet. More than an award, The Earthshot Prize works in partnership with a Global Alliance of Partners to support the scaling of the solutions discovered and selected each year.

For more information about The Earthshot Prize, visit:

.



Download logo