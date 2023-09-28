Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Crown Prince On Rule Anniversary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received a message from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, expressing congratulations on the third anniversary of His Highness the Amir's taking of the helm of power.

His Highness the Crown Prince, in the cable, expressed sincere felicitations and cordial sentiments on the occasion of His Highness the Amir's ascending to the top post, wished him lasting good health and praying to His Almighty to keep him "as the father and supporter" for the people of Kuwait.

He recalled, on the glorious national occasion, the comprehensive achievements that have been made during His Highness' era in various fields, affirming that Kuwait, with the steady steps, would head for further development and prosperity.

"We also renew the declaration of allegiance to pursue fulfilling the tasks faithfully behind your sagacious leadership for sake of promoting our precious homeland," His Highness Sheikh Mishal wrote to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf.

In return, His Highness the Amir sent a letter to His Highness the Crown Prince, expressing gratitude for his brotherly torrents of feelings, manifesting identical wishes for him and the homeland. (end) tam.rk

MENAFN28092023000071011013ID1107157706