ACPOM: Small Boat Sinks In Aqaba, No Passengers Aboard

Aqaba, Sep. 28 (Petra) -- Director General of the Aqaba Company for Ports Operation and Management (ACPOM) Mahmoud Khalifat announced that a six-meter-long small aluminum boat submerged in the water without any passengers onboard.
In a press statement on Thursday, Khalifat disclosed that the boat, constructed from aluminum, is typically manned by two individuals to accompany the main vessel, "Hamza 1," and serves solely as an escort. He reassured that the boat was successfully retrieved without causing any harm.
Khalifat further underscored that an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident.
