Training Program On Public Procurement Of Innovation Concludes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) -- The Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) on Thursday concluded a training program for a public procurement of innovation (PPI) model as part of the technological transfer and commercialization of public research results through PPI in the Mediterranean region (PPI4MED) project.The program, funded by the European Union through the European Neighbourhood Instrument Cross Border Cooperation (ENI CBC), is carried out by the National Center for Research and Development, an affiliate of the HCST, along with four partners: the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the National Research Council of Italy, the Tunisian National Agency for the Promotion of Scientific Research (ANPRI), and the Egyptian Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT).The program was aimed at workers in various departments such as procurement, bidding, institutional development, innovation, and technology transfer, who could be from ministries, government institutions, the private sector, non-profit organizations, or emerging companies that operate in sectors like health, agriculture, information technology, transportation, energy, and water. Additionally, researchers in universities and research centers also benefited from the program.The 3-day program, attended by 75 employees, included lectures on how to apply the PPI model for innovation from technical, financial, and legal perspectives, as well as an introduction to the model's mechanisms.The training program aims to improve the skills of researchers, workers, and departments, while promoting a culture of innovation in government procurement at the national level, said Secretary General of HCST Abdullah Musa.Practical applications of PPI models in other countries were discussed and three experimental models were chosen at the program's end.