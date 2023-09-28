Mafraq, Madaba Courts Intensify Penalties For Repeat Theft Offenders

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) -- The Criminal Courts of Mafraq and Madaba have ruled to amplify the penalties for two individuals involved in recurrent theft and unauthorized appropriation of funds. Both have now been sentenced to a maximum of eight and a half years in prison.In Mafraq, the court convicted one of the individuals for theft and initially sentenced him to three years of temporary labor. However, referencing Article 72 of the Penal Code, the court extended the sentence to six years, considering the defendant's prior criminal activities and repeated offenses.In a parallel case, the Madaba Criminal Court addressed multiple theft convictions against another individual. Past rulings for this defendant had imposed sentences ranging between one to three years. After aggregating these penalties, the defendant's total sentence has been set at eight and a half years of temporary labor.Article 72 of the Jordanian Penal Code, which focuses on the aggregation of penalties, empowers the court to either impose individual punishments for each crime or to amalgamate the penalties, prioritizing the harshest one.Typically, the sentencing duration is 15 years for misdemeanors and 30 years for felonies. The same article further elaborates that if someone accumulates multiple final convictions, the court can enforce these penalties in sequence, with a cap of 15 years for misdemeanors and 30 years for felonies. The gravest punishment is always prioritized, ensuring personal rights are upheld.Article 399, found in Chapter 11 of the Penal Code, delineates crimes associated with money, particularly the unauthorized acquisition of funds.Furthermore, Article 400 highlights that thefts committed under specific conditions, such as during nighttime, with the perpetrator wielding a weapon, or entering a residence with threats, can lead to penalties ranging from life imprisonment to 15 years of temporary labor.