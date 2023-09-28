House Built In Late '50S Fully Restored In Simaisma Beach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Restoration works for Al Qarn House in Simaisma have been completed by the Department of Architectural Conservation.

The house was built in the late fifties by the Sheikh Fahd bin Mohammed bin Thani Al Thani, according to Qatar Museums which shared photos of the site on social media.

It further stated that traditional materials were used in the restoration, including beach rock mixed with small seashells (sabban) for the walls, ceilings made from square wood lintels, bamboo beams (basjeel), and woven mangroves (mangaroor).

"The location gives the house a prominent and distinctive appearance, hence its name!," said Qatar Museums in a post.

Visitors can find Al Qarn House on a hill on the southwest side of Simaisma Beach.