Jason Santos

From R.E. Amplified 2.0 to Jason Talks Podcast Story of Inspiration and Triumph of Jason Santos

By MJ Racadio

What is the secret to why R.E. Amplified was successful? Why podcast listeners should be tuned in to Jason Talks? Let's find out and catch up with Jason.

Congrats! On you're first-ever event in Long Beach.

Jason: "R.E. Amplified in Long Beach, California, was a remarkable event that united passionate individuals in real estate, entrepreneurship, and personal development. Our goal was to inspire attendees, provide insights, and foster connections. Success came from diverse speakers, engaged attendees, and a welcoming atmosphere, leading to lasting partnerships. It celebrated real estate and the power of collaboration and personal growth. In our small community, everyone is family, and we certainly cannot just treat them like numbers; this is the only way one can earn the trust and respect of every person. We are proud and committed to building this culture and success for our community."

Share with us your upcoming podcast this next Month (October 07 Launch Party) Jason Talks on Spotify.

Jason: "Thrilled to share more about the podcast, "Jason Talks," which is set to air next month on Spotify. This podcast is a passion project close to my heart. Honestly didn't know how managed to film 12 episodes in such a short time with the help of an amazing team, which shows that truly enjoyed every minute of each conversation with guests. Genuinely excited about the content we have in store.

"Jason Talks" is all about exploring the captivating journeys of our guests, who come from diverse backgrounds in both business and life. A few of the guests were fellow Filipinos who were inspired because they were able to inject themselves into places where we as Filipinos needed representation, as Filipino, was very proud of that!

We aim to provide our listeners with more than just a series of interviews. We want "Jason Talks" to be a source of genuine inspiration, a place where our audience can gain actionable takeaways that can be applied to their own entrepreneurial and personal endeavors.

Each episode will explore the unique paths our guests have taken, the challenges they've overcome, and the strategies and mindsets that have propelled them to success. Whether it's a seasoned entrepreneur, a trailblazing artist, or a thought leader in their field, our guests will offer a wealth of knowledge and wisdom.

So, if you're looking for a podcast that not only entertains but also empowers you to achieve your goals and dreams, invite you to tune in to "Jason Talks" on Spotify next month, where you learn about my guests' journeys in business and life."

Heard about your guests from different industries.

Jason: "Yes, that's correct. One of the exciting aspects of "Jason Talks" is that our guests come from a wide range of industries. We've had the privilege of hosting individuals from fields as diverse as investment in real estate, finance, entertainment, healthcare, and more. This diversity allows us to explore various perspectives and experiences, making each episode a unique and valuable learning opportunity for our listeners including myself."

Learning from successful podcast guests from different industries can provide valuable insights into what makes them successful. These are the qualities discovered and all of them have the majority of the characteristics below:

Resilience and Persistence, Passion and Purpose

Continues Learning, Effective Time Management

Networking and Building Relationships Adaptability and Flexibility, Creativity, Emotional Intelligence, Calculated Risks, Work-Life Balance, Leadership Skills Financial Management, and Mindset.

Why do they need to tune in?

Jason: "Jason Talks "offers a front-row seat to the captivating stories of resilient, passionate, adaptable individuals who have conquered their respective industries. These stories are more than anecdotes; they are blueprints for success, capable of inspiring and empowering you to achieve your aspirations. What makes this truly amazing is that these are regular earth people who are currently paving the way for our next generation."

You had been traveling around and spending quality time with your family.

Jason: "It's important to have a work-life balance to maintain good healthy relationships with my family. It makes me fulfilled to spend quality time with my kids and wife. Give full attention when I'm with them. Make sure my family is more important than the business."

Words of Wisdom

Jason: "Embrace the struggle, it is normal and part of the process. Stay consistent, work hard, and keep moving forward. Find your passion and you will never work a day in your life."

Upcoming events?

REAmplified 2.0 will be in the DTLA USC building from Sept 28-29. We have a guest speaker going over social media, Mindset, Marketing, and Real Estate. Don't miss out on this chance to learn, connect, exchange ideas, and build powerful relationships that will take your business to the next level. It is time to think big by being in the right place, right time, with the right people."

