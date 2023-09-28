KH Group's Financial Information And Annual General Meeting In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KH Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release 28 September 2023 at 12:30 pm EEST
KH Group 's financial information and Annual General M eeting in 20 2 4
KH Group Plc will publish financial reports in 20 2 4 as follows :
– Financial Statement Release for 2023 on Thursday, 21 March 2024
– Annual Report for 2023 on week 13
– Business Review for January-March 2024 on Tuesday, 7 May 2024
– Half-Year Report for January-June 2024 on Friday, 16 August 2024
– Business Review for January-September 2024 on Friday, 1 November 2024
All financial information will be published in Finnish and in English approximately at 8 o'clock.
KH Group adheres to a 30-day silent period prior to publishing of financial reports.
Annual General Meeting
KH Group's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 7 May 2024. The Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.
A shareholder who wishes to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit such request by Monday,18 March to the address KH Group Plc, Pohjoisesplanadi 33, 00100 Helsinki or by e-mail to
KH GROUP PLC
Lauri Veijalainen
CEO
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Lauri Veijalainen, tel. +358 46 876 1648
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki
Tags KH Group Taloudellinen raportointi 2024 Financial calendar 2024
MENAFN28092023004107003653ID1107157626
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.