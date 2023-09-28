Medical Cannabis Market Size, Trends, Value And Forecast 2023-2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Medical Cannabis Market Overview:

The Medical Cannabis market Market report is latest report published by Fusion Market Research which provides comprehensive information, overview of the demands and describe Impact of Covid-19 on the market during the forecast period 2022–2030.

The market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Medical Cannabis market on a global scale. It explores the current market landscape, including the size, growth rate, and major trends within the Medical Cannabis industry. The report examines the drivers and challenges impacting the Medical Cannabis market, such as changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. It also analyzes the competitive landscape, profiling key players and assessing their market share and strategies. In addition, the report delves into market segmentation, identifying key customer segments and their specific needs within the Medical Cannabis market. Furthermore, it provides insights into market opportunities, offering recommendations for businesses to capitalize on the growing demand for Medical Cannabis and enhance their market position. Overall, the market research report serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, providing a deep understanding of the Medical Cannabis market and facilitating informed decision-making.

Get Free Sample Report @

Refined Reports Data(RRD) has surveyed the Medical Cannabis manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Cannabis in global, including the following market information:

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Cannabis sales share in global market, 2022 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BOL Pharma

Cannabis Sativa

CannaGrow Holdings

CanniMed Therapeutics

Canopy Growth

Cara Therapeutics

GreenGro Technologies

Growblox Sciences

GW Pharmaceuticals

Insys Therapeutics

Lexaria Corp

MCig Inc

Medical Marijuana Inc

Medicine Man

Medreleaf Corporation

MGC Pharmaceuticals

MMJ America

Tilray

United Cannabis





Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Cannabis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2022 (%)

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Global Medical Cannabis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2022 (%)

Chronic Pain

Arthritis

Migraine

Cancer

Other

Medical Cannabis Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Enquiry before buying Report @

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Medical Cannabis Market Overview

1.1 Medical Cannabis Definition

1.2 Global Medical Cannabis Market Size Status and Outlook (2017-2031)

1.3 Global Medical Cannabis Market Size Comparison by Region (2017-2031)

1.4 Global Medical Cannabis Market Size Comparison by Type (2017-2031)

1.5 Global Medical Cannabis Market Size Comparison by Application (2017-2031)

1.6 Global Medical Cannabis Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2017-2031)

1.7 Medical Cannabis Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Russia-Ukraine War Impacts

Chapter 2 Medical Cannabis Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Medical Cannabis Sales and Market Share by Player (2020-2022)

2.2 Global Medical Cannabis Revenue and Market Share by Player (2020-2022)

2.3 Global Medical Cannabis Average Price by Player (2020-2022)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Medical Cannabis Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Medical Cannabis Market by Type

3.1.1 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

3.1.2 Cannabidiol (CBD)

3.2 Global Medical Cannabis Sales and Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Medical Cannabis Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

3.4 Global Medical Cannabis Average Price by Type (2017-2022)

3.5 Leading Players of Medical Cannabis by Type in 2022

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Medical Cannabis Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Medical Cannabis Market by Application

4.1.1 Chronic Pain

4.1.2 Arthritis

4.1.3 Migraine

4.1.4 Cancer

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Medical Cannabis Revenue and Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Medical Cannabis by Application in 2022

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Medical Cannabis Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Medical Cannabis Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Medical Cannabis Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2017-2022)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Medical Cannabis by Sales Channel in 2022

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Medical Cannabis Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Medical Cannabis Market Size and CAGR by Region (2017-2031)

6.2 Global Medical Cannabis Sales and Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Medical Cannabis Revenue and Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Medical Cannabis Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Medical Cannabis Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Medical Cannabis Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Medical Cannabis Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Cannabis Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Cannabis Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Medical Cannabis Market Share by Type

6.7.3 South America Medical Cannabis Market Share by Application

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Cannabis Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Medical Cannabis Market Share by Application

6.8.4 UAE

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Continue...

CONTACT US

Phone:

+ (210) 775-2636 (USA)

+ (91) 9665854654 (APAC)