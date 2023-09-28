PR Newswire Exhibitor Profiles: Toy Fair 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Toy Fair 2023 is in New York from September 30 – October 2

Aqua Blocks

Booth #4817

Aqua Blocks, a unique STEAM toy, fuses education and fun in a revolutionary way. Designed to spark children's creativity, Aqua Blocks empower them to construct their own sprinkler systems using soft foam blocks and connectors. With an astonishing variety of configurations, Aqua Blocks deliver endless hours of entertainment, all while teaching the captivating principles of fluid dynamics. This innovative toy takes learning beyond the classroom, encouraging play outdoors with friends and family. Aqua Blocks is the perfect solution for beating the summer heat while igniting a passion for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). Dive into learning with Aqua Blocks today!

Artemix

Booth #6413

Starting in a mall kiosk with just one artist in 1998, Artemix® has grown to be the premier Body Art Entertainment Company in New York City. Servicing clients throughout the Tri-State area, our team of talented artists have delighted clients at over 7,000+ events. Artemix® Entertainment specializes in Airbrushed and Brush-On temporary tattoos, face and body painting, custom airbrushed party favors, Mixed Medium painting, walk-around body art, Glitter Bars, and many more unique, in-demand services. All our artists add a memorable element to your party. We set up on location at your special event, creating personalized items for your guests to enjoy.

Artemix® Brush-On Formula Temporary Tattoo Ink is made in the USA, Vegan, and lab tested cruelty free. All products are housed and packaged in recyclable waste materials.

Aurora World

Booth #749

Established in 1981, Aurora World is a respected global leader in plush toys for children and adults with an extensive range of branded and licensed gift products. The company sells its product lines at a variety of retailers including major zoos, department stores, high-end toy stores as well as hospital gift shops, florists, candy stores and gift/stationary stores worldwide. Aurora is known in the industry for its incredibly high quality products, range of diverse offerings and competitive pricing. In addition, Aurora owns its manufacturing facilities and prides itself in their expansive distribution resources and in-house research and development teams.

Bachmann Industries

Booth #1230

Bachmann Trains, the world's best-selling model train company, produces a wide selection of officially licensed family-friendly model train products for brands such as Thomas & FriendsTM, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & BaileyTM, Norman RockwellTM, and Boy Scouts of America®, while also working with railroad companies such as Amtrak® to produce scale models for the hobbyist.

Big Time Toys, LLC

Booth #5739

Big Time Toys, LLC is SERIOUS FUN! with products like: Moon Shoes®, Socker Boppers® and YoYoBALL® how could this be any but Serious Big Time Fun!...seriously.

We've got some exciting new products also - SuperDARTSTM, BodyBubbleBallTM, and Bottle Flipp'n Challenge!TM game.

Bildo

Booth #4713

Bob Ross Inc.

Booth #5877

EXG Pro

Booth #5376

EXG Pro: FUNctional Collectibles.

EXG Pro: The Home For All Fans is set to shine at New York Toy Fair 23. As the top choice for pop culture devotees, we're unveiling a stunning range of collectibles and new releases. We specialize in licensed collectibles that blend pop culture passion with technology. Gamers, collectors, and pop culture enthusiasts, we've got something special for you. Our portfolio includes licenses from Netflix, Disney, Marvel, Warner Bros, Lucasfilm, Sega, Sony, and Microsoft. Plus, we're thrilled to announce deals with Paramount and Epic Games, expanding our reach and offerings for an even broader audience.

Fox Chapel Publishing

Booth #1247

Fox Chapel Publishing inspires and informs readers who enjoy a wide variety of hobbies, crafts, and lifestyle interests. The company specializes in illustrated nonfiction with a focus on artisan and high-quality craft books. Fox Chapel publishes more than 1,500 book titles as well as several craft magazines. The publisher's imprints include CompanionHouse Book, Creative Homeowner, Curious Fox Books, Design Originals, Happy Fox Books, IMM Lifestyle Books, Landauer Publishing, Old Pond Publishing, and Quiet Fox Designs. For more information, please visit foxchapelpublishing.com.

Griddly Kids

Booth #6235

About Griddly: We are the creators, manufacturers and marketers of original toys, games and activity kits that are designed for the entire "grid" of people. Our mission is to inspire creativity, imagination, out-of-the-box learning, healthy living and lively interaction through the fun of games and activities. Our multi-award-winning line of STEAM (Science. Technology. Engineering. Art. Math) activity kits and STEM games continues to "Just Add" more and more new "ingredients" that cultivate natural curiosities and memorable experiences. Our new Griddly Kids toy division, led by BobBee, a versatile water toy, assumes all of the same great characteristics of Griddly eco, education, and imaginative products. All of the Griddly products inspire and engage people in a lifetime of play and learning about themselves and their limitless capabilities. The company, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, was founded in 2007 by Reisa Schwartzman, a mother of three boys, who took it upon herself to deliver wholesome family fun that multiple ages could enjoy at once.

In KidZ

Booth #4821

Kawaii Slime Company

Booth #5883

Home to the cutest slime! Kawaii means cute in Japanese and we put "kawaii" in everything we do. Kawaii Slime Company is a family owned compound manufacturer that specializes in hundreds of different compound textures proudly made in the USA. Founded in 2017 and rapidly growing since, we now offer our cute toys across the globe to select fine retailers.

Koala City EntertainmentTM

Booth #5868

Magna-Tiles

Booth #6445

Moonlite

Booth #1983

Redwood Ventures presents this simple, fun gadget that enchants all children and those that love them. With cute projections, sound effects, and background music, Moonlite makes reading bedtime stories an event that both children and parents look forward to. Shop online from their vast library at mymoonlite.com.

My Gnome on the Roam

Booth #6649

This premium brand of educational toys and experiences for all ages including adults help busy families create adventures and make memories, even in small pockets of time. All award-winning products are screen free ways to create and explore, connect and contribute to the world around them. Each gnome is an adventure mascot that families design and personalize. No two will ever be the same, creating a true sense of inclusion. Discover more at mygnomeontheroam.com.

My Salah Mat

Booth #5677

My Salah Mat, based in the UK, was founded in 2018 with a mission to show the beauty of Salah. The company's flagship product, the Patented Interactive Kids Prayer Mat, achieved global success. Designed to instruct children on Muslim prayers, this fun mat is touch-sensitive, offering guidance on prayer times, wudu, surah recitation, and duas. In 2022, due to high demand, they introduced the Interactive Adult Prayer Mat. Tailored for teens and adults, it's also ideal for Revert Muslims. Both mats aim to foster a connection with Allah [SWT], enhancing confidence in prayers and being a great household addition.

Playmates Toys

With a history of more than 50 years, Playmates Toys is among the most well-respected and innovative marketing and distribution companies in the global toy industry, with a proven record of creating imaginative products and developing and managing profitable, long-term brand franchises. Key brands include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Miraculous Ladybug, Star Trek, MonsterVerse and more. From its offices in Hong Kong and California, Playmates designs, develops, markets and distributes its products in over 80 countries worldwide. For more information, visit playmatestoys.com.

Storypod

Booth #5882

Storypod is on a mission to help screen-conscious parents raise intelligent and healthy kids through the power of audio play. Storypod invites families on a fun, screen-free journey with its smart audio play system for storytelling, learning, and literacy. Discover the audio system that grows with your child at storypod.com.

University Games

Booth #1665

We started up in 1985 and have been making children, family, and adult party games ever since! We've expanded to include strategy games, puzzles, brainteasers, and crafts and activities. At Toy Fair 2023, we're launching our latest Murder Mystery Party Game, The Night Hunter; Strategy games, such as Faeries & Magical Creatures; the Rocky Horror Show Game; Children's games, including licenses for Dog Man, Eric Carle, Richard Scarry, and Pete the Cat, among others; and several new party games. Stop by Booth 1665.

Wow! Stuff

Booth #6474

WOW! Stuff is a toy innovation company with a mission to bring great brands to life or create new brands crafted by an in-house team of scientists, engineers and product developers. WOW! Stuff's stated mission is 'to work until our brains hurt to deliver toys and pop-culture products that are really INNOVATIVE, ON BRAND, IN UNIVERSE, ALWAYS!'. WOW! Stuff has won multiple awards and global recognition for its Real FX line of halo items in licensed brands, unique tech-toys and world first inventions, is a 5 times TOTY (Toy Of The Year) award nominee and former winner of the Innovation award at the TOTY's. For more information see wowstuff.com.

