Sun Nuclear Sunscantm 3D Water Scanning System Receives CE Marking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Faster, Hyper-Accurate Commissioning and Beam Scanning Solution Now Available in Countries Requiring CE Marking

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear , a Mirion Medical company (NYSE: MIR ), today announced achievement of the CE mark per EU Medical Device Regulation for the SunSCANTM 3D cylindrical water scanning system .

The SunSCAN 3D system supports linear accelerator (linac) commissioning, beam scanning and annual Quality Assurance (QA) in Radiation Therapy. Since its release in May 2022, the SunSCAN 3D system has found widespread clinical adoption in countries outside of those requiring the CE mark for its efficiency and hyper-accuracy. Through a rigorous regulatory review and approval process, the SunSCAN 3D system is now available for sale in countries that require CE marking.

Building on the Sun Nuclear pioneering cylindrical water tank, the SunSCAN 3D system offers faster, easier workflows. The cylindrical tank design eliminates the need for tank shifts and keeps detector orientation consistent. Users can be ready to scan in just 15 minutes, by simply rolling the tank in place, starting the filling process, and running the faster and more precise, automatic AutoSetupTM routine.

To meet the increased prevalence and demands of stereotactic treatment deliveries, the SunSCAN 3D system offers enhanced accuracy of 0.1 mm throughout the 3D volume. The unique Virtual Reference DetectorTM leverages pulse normalization that enables single detector scanning for increased efficiency of small field measurements.

Intuitive SunDOSETM software completes the SunSCAN 3D system for streamlined commissioning and annual QA workflows, with enhanced multi-tasking across the software program, easily optimizable scanning queues, and more.

"As treatment delivery systems and delivery techniques continue to become more sophisticated, dosimetry solutions need to deliver enhanced features while keeping workflows simple," said Luis Rivera, Sun Nuclear Radiation Therapy QA President. "Particularly for departments doing stereotactic QA, SunSCAN 3D is a must-have for accurately characterizing their accelerators to meet the stringent needs of these deliveries."

The SunSCAN 3D system is on display, and available for demonstrations, in the Sun Nuclear booth during the 2023 DGMP Meeting, being held in Magdeburg, Germany from September 27 – 30. The system will also be at the ASTRO (American Society for Radiation Oncology) 2023 Annual Meeting, happening October 1 - 4 in San Diego, California (U.S.).

Learn more about the SunSCAN 3D system here .

About Sun Nuclear

Sun Nuclear and CIRS are part of Mirion Medical, a group of healthcare-focused brands within Mirion (NYSE: MIR ).

We provide innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, Sun Nuclear aims to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear. Follow us: @sunnuclear .

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

Jerry Estes

[email protected]

For media inquiries:

Erin Schesny

[email protected]

Sun Nuclear, SunSCAN 3D, SunDOSE, and Virtual Reference Detector are trademarks or registered trademarks of Mirion Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Sun Nuclear