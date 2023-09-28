Trustfinance Announces Esteemed Nominees For The Trustfinance Performance Awards 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- TrustFinance Awards TeamSINGAPORE, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- TrustFinance , the leading platform for transparency and excellence in the financial industry, is thrilled to unveil the distinguished nominees for the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2023 . These prestigious awards recognize the outstanding contributions of financial institutions that have consistently raised the bar in their respective categories.Crypto Nominees:Upbit, Bitazza, Interactive Brokers, StormGain, Bitkub, ZELTA, LocalBitcoins, CoinTiger (Futures), Bakkt, and FairMarketsFinancial Nominees:PayPal, JP Morgan Chase, Mastercard, Visa Inc., Siam Commercial Bank, Qiwi, paysafe, Spreadex, CaixaBank, and Plus500Forex Nominees:XM, Deriv, Doo Prime, AvaTrade, RoboForex, Infinox, Exness, Tickmill Prime, FBS, and Olymp TradeMedia Nominees:Al Jazeera, Fox News, Money control, and ForexFactoryStock Nominees:TD Ameritrade, Robinhood, T. Rowe Price, Merrill Edge, CommSec, TradeZero, Axos, Cadaret, Grant & Co, Zanbato, and DegiroTechnology Nominees:Fiserv Corporate, BridgerPay, Numeraxial, Vneuron, TECHYSQUAD, Glemad, Finazon, and DeepscopeTrustFinance applauds these exceptional nominees who have demonstrated unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction in their respective fields. Their dedication to pushing the boundaries of the financial industry is truly commendable.The TrustFinance Performance Awards 2023 celebrate a diverse array of financial sectors, ranging from cryptocurrencies and traditional finance to forex trading, media, stocks, and technology. This year's nominees have been selected for their remarkable contributions to their industries.Stay tuned for the official announcement of the winners, which is expected towards the end of this year. Financial companies that believe they have what it takes to earn a TrustFinance Performance Award are encouraged to submit their nominations until the end of the year.At TrustFinance, we take pride in our commitment to transparency, ethical conduct, and customer-centric approaches within the financial industry. The winners of the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2023 will not only be celebrated but will also serve as an inspiration to the entire financial community.For more information about the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2023 and the nomination process, please visit .Stay connected with us on social media to receive the latest updates and announcements.About TrustFinance:TrustFinance is a pioneering platform dedicated to reshaping the financial landscape through transparency and collaboration. Our platform empowers individuals to access reviews, make informed decisions, and engage with financial companies, fostering a relationship built on trust and credibility.

