21-Karat Gold Price Hits JD38.5 Per Gram In Local Market

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) -- Citizens in the local market continue to show strong interest in 21-karat gold, as its buying price on Thursday reached JD38.50 dinars per gram from jewelry stores, with a selling price of JD36.80.The Jordan Jewelers Association has released its daily bulletin, revealing that the current cost of acquisition for one gram of 24-karat gold and 18-karat gold stood at JD45.50 and JD34.10, respectively.Internationally, the yellow metal opened trading today at $1876 per ounce, marking its lowest price in six months.