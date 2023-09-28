Project 31 Hosts The 2023 Paint The Town Pink Gala To Celebrate And Benefit Breast Cancer Survivors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Edmond, OK, Sep 28th, 2023: Project31 is an organization founded by breast cancer survivors for survivors. They are dedicated to building a community that provides breast cancer emotional support to women with breast cancer. Project31 hosts several events to benefit and support breast cancer survivors, including the annual Paint The Town Pink Gala.

The 2023 Paint The Town Pink Gala will be hosted at Will Rogers Theatre on October 21st from 7:00-10:00 p.m. It is a celebration among the breast cancer community Oklahoma to honor breast cancer survivors. The event is themed "Swingin' 20s," and guests are encouraged to dress in 1920's attire. The gala will be complete with a live band, cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, casino tables, and dancing. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and all proceeds benefit Project 31's breast cancer community.

If you would like to attend the Paint The Town Pink Gala as a survivor or guest, please purchase your ticket on their website. You can also become a sponsor by generously donating to Project31's breast cancer community Oklahoma.

For more information about Project31's mission to provide breast cancer emotional support to survivors, please visit their website or call 405-896-8282.







Company: Project 31

Address: P.O. Box 5301

City: Edmond

State: Oklahoma

Zip Code: 73083

Phone: 405-896-8282

Email:

Mission: The mission of Project 31 is to help women and their families restore their lives during and after breast cancer.

Instagram:

Facebook:

