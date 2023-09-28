Exclusive Networks Adds AI-Infused Security By Rpost To X-OD Portfolio

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost's Innovative Email Eavesdropping and Outbound Security, Certified Email Compliance, and eSignature Solutions are Now Accessible via Exclusive Networks' X-OD Distribution Platform Worldwide.



Exclusive Networks, one of the largest cybersecurity-centric software distributors has elected to add RPost services into its security-centric product distribution network that includes only the leading industry cybersecurity providers. Exclusive Networks will center its offerings of RPost services with RMail's AI-infused Email Eavesdropping detection and certified email services, RSign electronic signature services, and RDocs document-centric rights management services.



"We at RPost share the same customer philosophy as Exclusive Networks teams; we both believe the technologies we provide as a service are great, but they are better when served by people who care to serve, who can help MSPs help their clients get the most out of them. This is what we do. This is how Exclusive Networks does it,” declares RPost CEO Zafar Khan. "We know the technology environment is getting more complex from a security, compliance, and business operations perspective – many clients today are looking to their MSPs to bring them the best point solutions to solve specific needs. And, we believe this is why Exclusive Networks has elected to bring RPost into its portfolio – as an additive solution set that does not overlap with others in their marketspace.”



One of the unique RMail solutions that Exclusive Networks will focus on bringing to clients through its 43 offices worldwide is the RMail Business Email Compromise features that center on detecting email accounts that have already been compromised within the sender OR recipient organizations. This alerts financial services, real estate, legal/escrow, and generally any company that sends substantial invoices, if payment-related information that they send is being actively eavesdropped on by cybercriminals after delivery to recipients with intent to lure recipients into mis-sending funds. This enhanced RMail AI lets customers fine-tune the detection technologies and who is alerted; when closing funds or payments are about to be hijacked, before the steal.



RPost's unique ability to detect when cybercriminals are already lurking and monitoring sensitive email outside of the sender's perimeter even at the recipient's inbox is a missing piece in today's BEC prevention toolkit. Now RPost is arming MSP partners everywhere with the latest AI-security-centric tools from RPost.



For VARs and MSPs, the partnership offers numerous benefits, including implementation flexibility, breadth of services, higher margins, revenue recapture, dedicated partner success managers, marketing support, and unmatched customer satisfaction.



These RPost services – from RMail to RSign to RDocs – run inside Microsoft Outlook, Google Gmail, among other platforms, and may be enabled in the ether as an additional outbound email cloud-gateway routing. These services do not interfere with but rather complement existing email clients, security gateways, or inbound email security services.



