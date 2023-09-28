Azerbaijan Initiates Criminal Case Against Ruben Vardanyan


9/28/2023 5:21:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. A criminal case has been initiated against Ruben Vardanyan, Trend reports via the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

MENAFN28092023000187011040ID1107157531

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search