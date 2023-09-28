Azerbaijan Initiates Criminal Case Against Ruben Vardanyan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. A criminal case
has been initiated against Ruben Vardanyan, Trend reports via the
State Security Service of Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
MENAFN28092023000187011040ID1107157531
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.