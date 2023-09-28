Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev's Policy Led To Fundamental Results - Deputy Minister Of Economy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Within a short
time after Azerbaijan's independence, the far-sighted policy of
Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, and
the purposeful policy pursued by the head of state have led to
fundamental results encompassing a winning state, international
influence, an educated society, great economic potential, and the
growth of prosperity, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov
said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the forum on "Heydar Aliyev's role in creating an
environment of free competition and ensuring protection of consumer
rights".
"One of the important factors in the achieved results were the
steps taken in the field of the formation of a healthy and
competitive business climate in the country and the protection of
consumer rights in such conditions. I would like to note that the
great leader defined the foundations of the transitional model of
formation of national economic development in Azerbaijan in
1993–2003, aimed at successful and promising development, and
attached special importance to the development and implementation
of state development programs and strategies to ensure the
implementation of this model," he added.
Sahib Mammadov also noted that, as a result of the great
leader's successful policy, agreements on megaprojects
strategically important for Azerbaijan were concluded, as well as
an institutional framework and legal and regulatory framework were
created in the field of creating a favorable business environment
and consumer protection within Azerbaijan.
