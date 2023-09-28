Azerbaijani Police Enter Khankendi (VIDEO)


9/28/2023 5:21:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijani police escorted by Russian peacekeepers entered Khankendi.

Footage testifying to this has been spread on social networks.

Trend presents the video to the readers' attention:

MENAFN28092023000187011040ID1107157528

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search