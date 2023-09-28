President Ilham Aliyev Participates In Foundation Laying Ceremony For Administrative Building In Jabrayil


9/28/2023 5:21:19 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in the foundation laying ceremony for an administrative building in Jabrayil city, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN28092023000187011040ID1107157524

