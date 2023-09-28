President Ilham Aliyev Gets Acquainted With Construction Work At Residential Complex In Jabrayil

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. President Ilham Aliyev has got acquainted with the construction work at the Jabrayil residential complex in the city of Jabrayil, Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.