In Kirovograd Region, As Result Of Night Attack By Shahed, Hits Occurred

In the Kirovohrad region, hits were recorded as a result of a night attack by Russian Shahed drones.

Andriy Raykovych, the head of the Kropyvnytskyi Regional Military Administrations, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

He said that at night "an enemy drone attack did not avoid the Kirovograd region. Part of the Shahed over the region was destroyed. However, there are also hits".

According to preliminary reports, there were no deaths, injuries or damage to civilian infrastructure.

General Staff: Defense forcesRussian S-300 missile system, offensive continues in two sectors

All relevant services are working at the scene, said the head of the RMA.

As reported, at night on September 28, Ukrainian air defense shot down 34 out of 44 Russian kamikaze drones.