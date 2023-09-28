Enemy Shelled Zaporizhzhia Region Almost 150 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, September 27, the Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia region 148 times, injuring a 23-year-old man.

"Over the past day, Russian military personnel launched 148 attacks on 27 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. 125 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Zaliznychne, Levadne, Bilohirya, Preobrazhenka, Malynivka, Charivne, Chervone, Temyrivka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Kamyanske, Prymorske and other front-line towns and villages," the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration posted on Facebook .

Nine MLRS attacks on Novoyakovlivka, Orikhiv, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka; 10 UAV attacks on Huliaypole, Novodanylivka, Poltavka, Olhivske, Novodarivka, Pyatykhatky, and Mali Shcherbaky were recorded.

The occupiers also launched four airstrikes on Orikhiv, Robotyne and Novodanylivka.

A 23-year-old resident of Novoyakovlivka was injured in an enemy MLRS attack and was hospitalized.

Twenty-five reports on the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were filed.

As reported, on September 26, Russian invaders struck Zaporizhzhia region 130 times, killing a 66-year-old man and injuring another person.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration / Yuriy Malashko