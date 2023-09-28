Russians Strike Antonivka In Kherson Region, Injuring Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 47-year-old woman was injured in the Russian shelling of Antonivka, Kherson region.

"The occupiers have been attacking Kherson region since morning. Around 08:35, the Russians opened fire on Antonivka. A 47-year-old woman was injured near a post office," the Kherson Regional Military Administration posted on Facebook .

As noted, the woman has a mine blast and shrapnel injuries. She was taken to hospital.

Later it was reported that the number of injured rose to three.

Moreover, the enemy shelled Zolota Balka at 08:00.

Half a dozen hits on the central part of the village were recorded. As a result of enemy strikes, a residential building was damaged. Nobody was injured.

Photos: Kherson Regional Military Administration