Russia Launches Cyclone Surface-To-Air Missile Carrier - Bratchuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has put the Cyclone surface-to-air missile carrier, which is equipped with eight Kalibr cruise missiles, on combat duty at sea.
Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army - South, chairman of the Public Council at the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
Read also:
Russians attack Odesa
region with kamikaze drones - all destroyed by air defense
"An enemy surface missile carrier Cyclone, which is equipped with eight Kalibr missiles, appeared on combat duty in the sea," he said.
As reported, as of 7:00 a.m., Russia had two ships on alert in the Black Sea. There were no missile carriers.
MENAFN28092023000193011044ID1107157513
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.