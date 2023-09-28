Russia Launches Cyclone Surface-To-Air Missile Carrier - Bratchuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has put the Cyclone surface-to-air missile carrier, which is equipped with eight Kalibr cruise missiles, on combat duty at sea.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army - South, chairman of the Public Council at the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"An enemy surface missile carrier Cyclone, which is equipped with eight Kalibr missiles, appeared on combat duty in the sea," he said.

As reported, as of 7:00 a.m., Russia had two ships on alert in the Black Sea. There were no missile carriers.