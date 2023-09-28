Russian Troops Strike Kostyantynivka In Donetsk Region With Guided Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy struck Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region, with guided aerial bombs.

This was reported by the Kostyantynivka City Military Administration on Facebook.

"At 4:10 a.m., the enemy launched a KAB-500 (guided (adjusted) aerial bomb) air strike on the right-bank part of the city of Kostyantynivka, which damaged five private residential buildings," the post says.

It is noted that the information is being clarified, work is underway at the site.

The City Military Administration added that yesterday at 2:25 p.m. the enemy also launched a guided missile strike on Kostyantynivka.

The strike damaged 22 private houses, two power lines and a gas pipeline. One person was injured.

As reported, Russian invaders killed one resident of the Donetsk region and injured five others over the past day, September 27.