Azerbaijan Sends Fuel To Meet Needs Of Residents In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Urgent measures are continuing to resolve social, humanitarian,
economic and infrastructure issues in the Garabagh economic region
of Azerbaijan and meet the needs of the Armenian minority living
there, Azernews reports, citing the Presidential
Administration.
The Administration said that a vehicle loaded with 32 tons of
gasoline was dispatched via the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road to
satisfy the needs of kindergartens, emergency medical and
firefighting services for combustive and lubricating materials.
The Administration added that the forces of the State Fire
Protection Service of Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry sent to the
area on September 26, 2023, have extinguished, within short span of
time, the fire, which occurred at the reserve tanks site of the
filling station located near the city of Khankendi.
Due to the incident, the Ministry of Emergencies dispatched 10
more special vehicles with 50-strong personnel on September 27
through the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road to take rescue and other
necessary measures, and relevant work is already being carried out
by them.
