Azerbaijani Actress Shines At TURKSOY Opera Days

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has been represented
at the 24th Opera Days of the Turkic World.
The Opera Days were held in Uzbekistan to mark TURKSOY's 30th
anniversary, Azernews reports.
At the event, the theater's actress Eleonora Mustafayeva
delighted the audience with Fikrat Amirov's work "Azərbaycan
elləri" as well as works of world classics. She was accompanied by
the Uzbekistan State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Alibek
Kabdurakhmanov.
The Opera Days also gathered representatives of the opera art of
the Turkic world Venera Alpysbaeva (Kazakhstan), Nematillo
Zikrullaev (Kazakhstan), Atakhan Aibek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan), Shirin
Mamatova (Uzbekistan), Rovshan Bayramov (Turkmenistan), Aisha Beril
El (Turkiye) ), Havva Ozdemirag (Turkiye), Damyrak Mongush (Tuva
Republic, Russian Federation). The vocalists were awarded TURKSOY
diplomas.
TURKSOY has its roots in meetings in 1992 in Baku and Istanbul,
where the ministers of culture from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan declared their
commitment to cooperate in a joint cultural framework.
The International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY is the
UNESCO of the Turkic World and was established in 1993 upon the
signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and
Turkiye.
