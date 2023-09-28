Azerbaijani Actress Shines At TURKSOY Opera Days

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has been represented at the 24th Opera Days of the Turkic World.

The Opera Days were held in Uzbekistan to mark TURKSOY's 30th anniversary, Azernews reports.

At the event, the theater's actress Eleonora Mustafayeva delighted the audience with Fikrat Amirov's work "Azərbaycan elləri" as well as works of world classics. She was accompanied by the Uzbekistan State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Alibek Kabdurakhmanov.

The Opera Days also gathered representatives of the opera art of the Turkic world Venera Alpysbaeva (Kazakhstan), Nematillo Zikrullaev (Kazakhstan), Atakhan Aibek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan), Shirin Mamatova (Uzbekistan), Rovshan Bayramov (Turkmenistan), Aisha Beril El (Turkiye) ), Havva Ozdemirag (Turkiye), Damyrak Mongush (Tuva Republic, Russian Federation). The vocalists were awarded TURKSOY diplomas.

TURKSOY has its roots in meetings in 1992 in Baku and Istanbul, where the ministers of culture from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan declared their commitment to cooperate in a joint cultural framework.

The International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY is the UNESCO of the Turkic World and was established in 1993 upon the signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkiye.