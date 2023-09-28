Azerbaijan, Turkiye Expand Cooperation In Water Scarcity Control

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency Zaur
Mikailov met with a delegation led by Turkish Agriculture and
Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli, Azernews reports.
The meeting discussed work on water security priorities,
long-term strategic solutions of water deficit, education on
efficient water use, effective exchange of experience between
Turkiye and Azerbaijan, and other issues.
Both sides agreed to expand bilateral relations in this
direction in the future.
