Azerbaijan, Turkiye Expand Cooperation In Water Scarcity Control


9/28/2023 5:20:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency Zaur Mikailov met with a delegation led by Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed work on water security priorities, long-term strategic solutions of water deficit, education on efficient water use, effective exchange of experience between Turkiye and Azerbaijan, and other issues.

Both sides agreed to expand bilateral relations in this direction in the future.

MENAFN28092023000195011045ID1107157507

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search