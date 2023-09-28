Separatists Officially Announced Dissolution Of Republic In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Separatists in Khankendi officially announced the dissolution of
the so-called "the republic of arsakh," Azernews reports.
According to the information, the self-styled president of the
so-called republic Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree on
dissolving the institutions until January 1, 2024. The "decree"
comes into force immediately after its publication.
The "decree" reads:
"1. Dissolve all "state" institutions and organizations under
their departmental subordination until 1 January 2024.
2. The population of Garabagh, including those outside the
Republic, after the entry into force of this "Decree", shall
familiarise themselves with the conditions of reintegration
presented by the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to make an
independent and individual decision on the possibility of staying
(returning) in Garabagh.
3 The decree comes into force immediately after its
publication."
Samvel Shahramanyan noted that through the mediation of the
command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was
reached with Azerbaijan, according to which the free, voluntary and
unhindered passage of the people in Khankendi (adjacent districts)
is ensured through the Lachin-Khankendi Road.
