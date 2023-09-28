Separatist Voluntarily Surrender To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) David Babayan one of the separatist leaders in Khankendi
surrenders to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing
his Facebook post.
He noted that the Azerbaijani side requested his arrival to Baku
for relevant investigation. He decided to turn himself in to the
Azerbaijani law enforcers and left Khankendi for Shusha for this
purpose.
