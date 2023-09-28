Separatist Voluntarily Surrender To Azerbaijan


9/28/2023 5:20:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) David Babayan one of the separatist leaders in Khankendi surrenders to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing his Facebook post.

He noted that the Azerbaijani side requested his arrival to Baku for relevant investigation. He decided to turn himself in to the Azerbaijani law enforcers and left Khankendi for Shusha for this purpose.

MENAFN28092023000195011045ID1107157504

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search