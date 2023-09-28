President Ilham Aliyev Visits Jabrayil

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited
the Jabrayil district.
The head of state laid a foundation stone for an administrative
building in the city of Jabrayil and examined the construction
progress of the Jabrayil Residential Complex – the first
residential quarter being built in the city by the State Housing
Construction Agency.
