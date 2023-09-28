President Ilham Aliyev Visits Jabrayil

The head of state laid a foundation stone for an administrative building in the city of Jabrayil and examined the construction progress of the Jabrayil Residential Complex – the first residential quarter being built in the city by the State Housing Construction Agency.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.