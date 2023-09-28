PMD Warns Of Heavy Rains And Potential Urban Flooding In KP

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning of anticipated heavy rains and strong winds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), beginning later this evening. Snowfall is also expected in the upper districts, raising concerns of urban flooding in low-lying areas due to the heavy downpour.

In response, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a letter to all district administrations, urging them to stay vigilant. The PDMA has directed district authorities to implement precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rains and high winds.

The advisory from PDMA highlights the risk of landslides in the upper districts of the province and emphasizes the need for small heavy machinery and monitoring of drainage systems by district administrations.

Also Read: Pakistan's Election Commission Unveils Revised Constituency Data

Residents are advised to stay away from power lines, deteriorating buildings, structures, and billboards during the storm. Tourists and local residents in sensitive highland areas are encouraged to monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions.

The PDMA also stresses the importance of communicating messages to local populations in their native languages in sensitive districts. In case of road closures due to emergencies, authorities are instructed to maintain road links and provide alternative routes for traffic.

Passengers on provincial and national highways in sensitive areas are urged to be cautious, and authorities should relocate people to safe waiting areas when necessary. Emergency services personnel should be readily available during this period. Tourists are advised to stay informed about the weather situation and take special precautions.

The PDMA's emergency operation center is fully operational, and citizens are encouraged to report any incidents to 1700 in case of emergencies.

Hits: 4