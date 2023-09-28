Coating Additives Market Worth $10.5 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia-Pacific is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR in this market, primarily driven by several key factors. Firstly, the region boasts the presence of significant market players, and it experiences substantial demand from vital end-use industries like automotive, architectural, and wood & furniture.

Asia-Pacific, marked by its rapid development, represents a promising arena for various industry participants. A noteworthy trend is the strategic relocation of production facilities by leading players from North America and Europe to this region. This strategic shift is motivated by factors such as the availability of cost-effective raw materials, reduced production costs, and the imperative to better serve local markets.

Market Players :

The key market players in Coating additives market are Evonik Industries AG(Germany), ALTANA AG(Germany), BASF SE(Germany), Dow Inc.(US), Nouryon(Netherlands), Arkema S.A.(France), ELEMENTIS PLC(UK), Allnex GMBH(Germany), Arkema S.A.(France), Eastman

Chemical Company(US), and Ashland Inc.(US).

