High Prevalence Of RSV In Infants And Elderly Pushes RSV Vaccine And Antibody Market Growth - Forecast To 2030

RSV, commonly known to cause mild, cold-like symptoms, poses serious threats to infants and the elderly. With RSV affecting approximately 57,000 children under the age of five in the US annually, the demand for a potent vaccine is palpable. Despite challenges faced over decades of research, significant strides have been made in the past ten years.

In a monumental achievement, the FDA has approved two new RSV vaccines in H1 2023: GSK's Arexvy and Pfizer's Abrysvo, specifically targeting adults aged 60 and above. With these advancements, the RSV vaccine and antibody market is predicted to witness a CAGR of 31.65% from 2024 to 2030. By 2024, the market is estimated to be worth US$2.61 billion, with projections of reaching US$13.59 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation : The report provides a comprehensive bifurcation based on type (vaccine and antibody) and end-users (adult, and maternal and pediatric). The vaccine segment, boosted by companies like Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, and Moderna, is poised to lead in 2024. Regionally, the US is expected to dominate, with Europe offering lucrative growth opportunities.

Growth Drivers : Factors like rising RSV prevalence, rapid urbanization, the increasing elderly population, and supportive government initiatives are fueling the market's growth.

Challenges : High costs and inequitable vaccine access, coupled with historical RSV treatment development setbacks, pose challenges.

Trends : Advancements like the use of AI in vaccine design and a competitive pipeline mark significant trends in the industry. COVID-19 Impact : The pandemic has shifted RSV epidemiology, with notable changes in RSV season timelines. The pandemic's aftermath looks promising for the RSV market, with heightened prevention awareness and recent vaccine approvals.

Competitive Landscape:

The market, though concentrated, is witnessing several vaccines progressing through late-stage testing. Major players include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca Plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, Moderna Inc., Meissa Vaccines, Advaccine, and Codagenix. They are focusing on RSV vaccine clinical trials, collaborations, innovative product launches, and expansions to meet the rising demand.

